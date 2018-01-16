Man's computer, cellphone contained at least 400 videos of child sex abuse, DOJ says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Satsuma man is facing federal prison time after he pleaded guilty to receiving child sexual abuse videos over the internet, officials said.

The Department of Justice said federal agents executed a search warrant at the home of Ryan Elton Devore, 31, in connection with an online child-exploitation investigation.

According to court documents, when Devore was asked if he had come across porn involving children younger than 12, he said, "Well, yeah. I was gonna say, I know I, I probably have before, yeah."

The DOJ said Devore's custom-built computer and a cellphone contained numerous depictions of child pornography, including at least 400 videos of children being sexually abused.

Devore faces a minimum mandatory penalty of five years, and a possible sentence of up to 20 years, in federal prison. A sentencing date has not been set.

