Man seriously hurt in fire on Mount Herman Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was called to a home on Mount Herman Street early Sunday morning. Flames were visible from outside the house.

According to JFRD, the fire began in the kitchen as a grease fire on the stove.

A family of three adults were inside during the fire. They were all taken to a nearby hospital. One person suffered life-threatening injuries.

The home is at a total loss. The Red Cross will be assisting the family.

