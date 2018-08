JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday on West 30th Street.

JSO said officers responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. to a call for service and located a dead man near a home.

By News4Jax count, this is the city's 75th homicide in 2018. Police have not released the man's identity or suspect information.

Anyone with information is urged to call JSO at 904-630-0500

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.