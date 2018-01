JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot to death in Northwest Jacksonville early Sunday morning, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities received a call about a shooting near W 8th Street around 12:30 a.m. Officers found the man, who police said is in his 20s, dead in the street.

Police do not have a suspect description or possible motive at this time.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.