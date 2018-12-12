News

Man shot, killed by Jacksonville police at Northside motel

By Vic Micolucci - I-TEAM reporter, anchor, Destiny McKeiver - Multi-media journalist, Steve Patrick - News4Jax digital managing editor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot and killed by a Jacksonville police officer Wednesday morning at a Motel 6 on Dunn Avenue, not far Interstate 95.

A viewer said over 10 shots were fired outside a motel and a man was seen hitting the ground. 

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed the incident in a tweet, saying "suspect is deceased" and that no officers were injured.

News4Jax attempted to fly Sky4 over the scene, but our pilot was waved off by the flight tower.

This story will be updated throughout the day as more information becomes available.

