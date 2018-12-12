Man shot, killed by Jacksonville police at Northside motel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot and killed by a Jacksonville police officer Wednesday morning at a Motel 6 on Dunn Avenue, not far Interstate 95.

A viewer said over 10 shots were fired outside a motel and a man was seen hitting the ground.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed the incident in a tweet, saying "suspect is deceased" and that no officers were injured.

News4Jax attempted to fly Sky4 over the scene, but our pilot was waved off by the flight tower.

#JSO Police involved shooting - 812 Dunn Avenue at Motel 6. No injuries to any police officers. Suspect is deceased. #JAX — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) December 12, 2018

This story will be updated throughout the day as more information becomes available.

