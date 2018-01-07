Man shot dead outside food store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man is dead after being shot while leaving a food store Saturday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities received a call about a shooting near 16th Street and Myrtle Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

Officers arrived to find the victim, a man around 30 years old, dead. Officers said he was leaving a food store walking to his car when the gunman approached and started shooting.

The gunman then ran away on foot, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.