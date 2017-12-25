Man shot in back on Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot in the back Sunday in the city's Robbinson's Addition neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Police were called to the area of North Canal Street and Yulee Street at about 3:40 p.m. after reports of shots fired.

A man believed to be in his 20s suffered a nonlife-threatening injury. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

