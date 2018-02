JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in the parking lot of Cocktails Showbar.

Police say the shooting took place just after midnight at the bar on Lane Avenue. Investigators say a man was shot in the chest.

He was rushed to the hospital where he underwent surgery, and was last listed in critical but stable condition.

Police have not released his name, or any information about the shooter.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.