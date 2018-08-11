Man shot in Jacksonville's Moncrief area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - A man is recovering after being shot in Jacksonville's the Lincoln Villas area, off Moncreif Road West.

Just before 6 a.m. the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting in a home on John F. Kennedy Drive West. When they arrived they found a man shot at least one time. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe the victim and suspect knew each other and that the shooting took place inside of the home. Both the victim and the suspect are known to be at the house, but JSO does not know if they live there.

No suspect or car description was given. But police do know who the suspect is.

JSO's aggravated battery unit is now investigating and talking to the victim and potential witnesses.

