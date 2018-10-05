Man shot in Woodstock crashes car into pole, dies at hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Homicide detectives with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of a man who crashed into a power pole after he was shot Thursday night in the Woodstock neighborhood.

Officers were dispatched about 8 p.m. to Detroit Street just north of Commonwealth Avenue, where a crash with injuries and shooting were reported.

Upon arrival, they found a Ford pickup truck with multiple bullet holes had crashed into a power pole and hit a fence.

Two people were in the pickup truck at the time of the incident, according to police. The driver was shot and had life-threatening injuries.

He was transported to UF Health, where he later died. His name and age have not yet been released, as police are working to notify his family.

Police said the passenger in the vehicle was identified but was uncooperative.

