Man shot inside Downtown Jacksonville nightclub

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot inside the De Real Thing Café on West Adams Street early Saturday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say just after 3:30 a.m. a man in his late 20s was shot in the back inside of the nightclub. After he was shot, officers say the man ran outside of the club and two people took him to UF Health Jacksonville. The victim was in stable condition at last check.

Investigators say there was a fight inside of the club, but the victim was not involved in the altercation. Officers could did not provide any suspect information.

Reported crimes in the past month within 1/2 mile radius:

20 assaults

8 vehicle break-ins/ thefts

6 robberies

1 drug/alcohol

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.