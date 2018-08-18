Police: Man shot, killed after argument in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot and killed Friday night after an argument in Arlington, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers responding to Dalehurst Drive West just after 10:30 pm. found a man in his 30s shot at least once. When Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department personnel arrived, paramedics said the man was dead.

Neighbors said they heard arguing before shots rang out.

Police said two people who knew the victim were detained at the scene and interviewed at the homicide office. It was unclear if they are suspects.

Detectives said they were not looking for any other suspects at this time.

