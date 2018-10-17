Man shot multiple times on Jacksonville's Southside, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - A man was shot multiple times on the Southside Wednesday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Just after midnight, police found a man who had been shot a number of times on Sunbeam Road. The victim told officers he was shot while sitting in his car in a parking lot. He was taken to a local hospital, but is expected to OK.

The victim and witnesses were unable to give a suspect description. But said the person drove away in a white sports vehicle.

