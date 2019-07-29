Brothers shot, 1 killed in shooting outside Putnam County home

Putnam County Sheriff's Office

HAWTHORNE, Fla. - Detectives with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office are investigating after two brothers were found shot at a home in Hawthorne, and one of the brothers died from his injuries.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to a home on Thistle Trail early Saturday morning. Lanoris Gilmore, 28, of Ocala, was found shot. He was rushed to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Darius Gilmore, 20, of Hawthorne, was shot in both of his legs, the Sheriff's Office said. He was sent to a hospital for treatment and was said to be in satisfactory condition.

Witnesses said the men were shot outside the home. On Monday evening, the Sheriff's Office said Rayquan Frison, 18, surrended at the jail. According to the Sheriff's Office, he faces murder and attempted murder charges.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.