Crews rescue man stuck in tree wearing parachute

By Janay Cook - Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A source tells News4Jax a man stuck in a tree, 80 feet in the air, wearing a parachute has been rescued. It happened on the southside Sunday evening on Greenland Road. The man, whose name has not been released, was not hurt. 

