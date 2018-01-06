Man dies after early morning shooting at Westside home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police said a man shot early Saturday morning at a home on Orton Street in Jacksonville's Hillcrest neighborhood has died.

Officers responding to a 911 call at about 5:45 a.m. found the man in his mid-20s with at least one gunshot wound in front of the home south of Lenox Avenue. He was taken to UF Health Jacksonville but died, according to police.

Police have not confirmed the man's identity, but family members tell News4Jax his name was Mitch McCoy Jr. They believe the shooting started after an argument.

Homicide detectives said other people were in the home at the time. Detectives said they believe, but they don't yet know, what led to the shooting and they don't know who shot the man.

Neighbors told News4Jax they woke up to police and flashing lights on the street and were concerned there could be a gunman in the neighborhood.

"We don't have a direct threat to anyone else ... but people should always be wary of their surroundings," Sgt. Mark Musser said.

Watch The Morning Show for live updates or return to this article throughout the day for more details.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.