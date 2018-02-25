Man shot near Brentwood bar

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injures after being shot near the Gold Rush Showbar on North Main Street around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said they are working to determine if the man was walking down the street or in a car when he was shot. Officers also say they don't know if the shooting was a drive-by.

Police do not have a shooter description, but said a silver car was seen leaving the scene.

