Ex-con accused of shooting Arlington gas station clerk

2010 Department of Corrections photo of Sherwin Tiysheald Birt, who court records show was charged with last week's shooting of gas station and convenience store owner Vipin Sharma.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Five days after an Arlington gas station owner was shot after handing cash to an armed robber, police arrested a man released from prison less than a year ago.

Police have not named the man taken into custody on Monday, but court records show Sherwin Tiysheald Birt was charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault in the July 25 holdup and shooting at the BP station at the corner of Arlington Expressway and Arlington Road.

Police said Vipin Sharma, 57, was shot after handing over cash to the gunman. Sharma was last reported in critical but stable condition at Memorial Hospital.

"My dad lost more than seven pints of blood and still has a bullet lodged in his pelvis," Sharma's daughter wrote on a GoFundMe page. "It's not fair for hardworking people to lose their business and only source of income because of a thug who decided a couple hundred dollars was worth more than a human life."

"I just hope he can survive through all of this," regular customer Larry Douglas said. "It’s terrible that it even happened here because he’s such a nice guy."

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has not confirmed Birt's arrest nor released his mug shot, citing it is an ongoing investigation. Records show Birt he was ordered held on $250,000.

Birt, 39, was released from state prison last September after serving five years for stalking. News4Jax has found felony arrests for Birt dating back to 1997, including charges of aggravated assault, car theft, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and witness tampering. Over the last two decades, Birt has spent more than 11 years in state prison and one year in the jail.

The Florida Times-Union reported that Birt entered foster care at 9 when his parents divorced. The newspaper reported that he had lived in 13 foster homes before he turned 18.

Clerk shot after handing over cash

Police said the robber walked into the BP convenience store at the corner of Arlington Expressway and Arlington Road at 10:38 a.m., pulled a silver and black handgun from his waistband and demanded money. After Sharma handed over the money, police said he was shot once in the chest.

A customer in the store at the time ran out of the store before the shooting.

Later that day, police released surveillance photos of the gunman. Sunday night, police released a picture of a car they were searching for in connection with the robbery.

