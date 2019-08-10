Man takes himself to the hospital after shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - While police responding to a ShotSpotter notification of gunfire Friday night on McConihe Street in Northwest Jacksonville, a man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said officers arriving at the scene just after 9:30 p.m. found a vehicle and home had been shot, but no one injured. While officers were still investigating, a victim showed up at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Detectives from the aggravated battery Unit took over the investigation. No other information was released.

Police are asking anyone with information on this shooting to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-845-TIPS.

