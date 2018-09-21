Man who impregnated 10-year-old girl sentenced to 160 years in prison

MARION, Ind. - A man found guilty of molesting a 10-year-old girl and leaving her pregnant will spend at least 132 years in prison.

Nicholas Deon Thrash, 34, of Marion, Ind. was sentenced Thursday to a total of 160 years in prison after he was convicted of 10 counts of molestation in August, WXIN reports.

The 132 years is the minimum amount of time Thrash will serve.

The victim, who gave birth to a boy in 2017, testified that Thrash molested her at least 15 times.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.