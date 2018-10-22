Man who sexually abused teen on Carnival ship gets 10 years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man convicted of aggravated sexual abuse on an 18-year-old woman while aboard a cruise ship was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison.

Brian Holland, 23, was convicted in March after 90 minutes of deliberation. He did not testify.

During the cruise aboard the Carnival Elation, Holland was in a hot tub with a number of people, including a young woman with the mental capacity of a 12-year-old. He touched the woman over her bathing suit and groped her under the water.

The victim left the Jacuzzi and immediately reported what happened to her grandmother, who reported it to ship security.

Holland's attorney asked the judge for leniency, citing his client's bipolar disorder diagnosis, history of childhood domestic physical abuse and drug and alcohol abuse.

When Holland is released from prison, he will be a registered sex offender.

