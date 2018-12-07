News

Man coughs up blood clot in shape of a lung

Doctors aren't sure how this even came out, The Atlantic said

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

The New England Journal of Medicine

SAN FRANCISCO - Doctors are at a loss or words after a 36-year-old man coughed up a blood clot in the exact shape of his right lung, according to the New England Journal of Medicine

A report says the man was was admitted to the intensive care unit at UC San Francisco Medical Center for chronic heart failure.

The report said that during an "extreme bout of coughing," the patient coughed up a 6-inch wide blood clot of his right bronchial tree. 

One week after extubation, he died from complications of heart failure (volume overload and poor cardiac output) despite placement of the ventricular assist device. 

