Man coughs up blood clot in shape of a lung

SAN FRANCISCO - Doctors are at a loss or words after a 36-year-old man coughed up a blood clot in the exact shape of his right lung, according to the New England Journal of Medicine.

A report says the man was was admitted to the intensive care unit at UC San Francisco Medical Center for chronic heart failure.

The report said that during an "extreme bout of coughing," the patient coughed up a 6-inch wide blood clot of his right bronchial tree.

One week after extubation, he died from complications of heart failure (volume overload and poor cardiac output) despite placement of the ventricular assist device.

A 36-year-old man was admitted to the ICU with an acute exacerbation of chronic #heartfailure. After a ventricular assist device was placed & anticoagulation therapy initiated, hemoptysis developed, and he expectorated a cast of the right bronchial tree. https://t.co/QfqeqwWzXt pic.twitter.com/nXW201rjCT — NEJM (@NEJM) December 3, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.