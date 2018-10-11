Mandarin High students wait hours in sun after bomb threat, parents say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Some parents of Mandarin High School students are frustrated after they said heir children were forced onto the football field for a majority of the day due to a bomb threat posted on social media.

Students were released 20 minutes before the school's normal dismissal time. Parents told News4Jax they were on the field in the bleachers for about five hours.

One mother sent us a photo. She said her son was sunburned from standing on the field.

Up the road, parents waited nervously for their children outside a nearby church. Moms and dads were concerned and had mixed emotions on the way things were handled.

"I've heard a bunch of nonsense," said Vance Tubman, a father of two seniors. "A lot of, 'We don't know, please be patient,' that's about it."

Chris Terry, whose daughter is a sophomore at Mandarin High, said he felt school administrators did their job properly.

"I'm pretty sure she (Terry's daughter) would have informed me of any issue if she was feeling uncomfortable," Terry said.

Many students told News4Jax they thought school administrators did the best they could, however, there were mixed stories on food and water. Some said they had both, others said they ran out.

The Duval County School District posted an update on its website at 2:15 p.m.:

"A bomb threat specific to Mandarin High School was received earlier. Working with law enforcement partners, it was determined that the school was safe to open this morning."

News4Jax sent a list of questions to the district in reference to the bomb threat. It acknowledged receiving the list, and an official said they're working on a response.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.