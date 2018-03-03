Marines conduct night-vision training aboard Mayport-based ship

U.S. Marines with the Maritime Raid Force, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a night vision live-fire range aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima at sea, Feb. 24, 2018.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The military released video of US Marines deployed aboard the Jacksonville-based USS Iwo Jima conducting a night vision training exercise.

The 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit trained with live rounds on the deck of the Iwo Jima.

The military did not reveal where the ship was, but the ship is at sea conducting maritime and peacekeeping operations and maintain relations with foreign militaries through joint exercises.

