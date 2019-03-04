Marshalls to offer online shopping in 2019

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Finally, the folks at Marshalls have heard your cries to bring the low-cost retailer into the online world.

Marshalls announced last week that it will begin online sales by the end of 2019. The store has always operated a website, but only offered gift cards on the site.

In the announcement, the company said they will attempt to keep items on the website different from the actual store locations so as to prevent the "cannibalization of sales."

Marshalls' parent company, TJX Companies, also owns TJ Maxx and Home Goods. CEO Ernie Herrman said the successful turn to online sales by TJ Maxx in 2013 was a good test run for Marshalls.

