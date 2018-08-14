Mayo Clinic Jacksonville best hospital in Florida, surveys find

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Mayo Clinic has been named the best hospital in Florida, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 29th annual "Best Hospitals Honor Roll."

The report was published on Tuesday. Mayo Clinic was also ranked the No. 1 best hospital in the nation.

The U.S. News & World Report finds Mayo Clinic has more specialties than any other hospital in the country.

"In the U.S. News & World Report rankings of top hospitals, Mayo Clinic is the No.1 hospital overall and No.1 in more specialties than any other hospital in the nation. Complex care often requires medical experts from more than one specialty. Mayo Clinic's world-class experts work together to provide comprehensive care and an extraordinary experience for patients with even the most complex conditions — care that's also covered by most insurance plans."

Mayo Clinic is first overall in the honor roll and ranks first, second or third in 11 specialties. It is No. 1 in six specialties.

The Mayo Clinic has 57 research centers, such as those working on Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis and kidney disease. Innovations at the Mayo Clinic include the heart-lung bypass machine and total hip replacement.

To read more, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.