Interim JEA CEO doesn't put to rest questions about sale

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Mayor Lenny Curry met with the newly hired interim chief executive of the JEA Wednesday morning to talk about the future of the utility.

Aaron Zahn, who Curry appointed as a JEA board member in February, was elected interim CEO on Tuesday, replacing Paul McElroy, who suddenly step down earlier this month.

Questions have been asked about Zahn's qualifications to lead the JEA because he has never worked at a large utility.

"Very simply, I have been chairman and CEO of a company, so I understand the intimacy of dealing with policymakers and external stakeholders and gaining consensus on a path forward," Zahn said. "So for me, the No. 1 issue right now is gaining consensus with the 20 policymakers, our senior leadership team and our board of directors, and I can say over the last 12 hours, we do have a consensus of the senior leadership team."

At Tuesday's board meeting, Zahn said he wanted to take a pause on discussions of privatizing the city-owned utility, but after his meeting with Curry on Wednesday, that subject still dominates the conversation.

Tension between the mayor's office, the JEA and City Council members was one of reasons cited in McElroy's abrupt resignation.

Former Mayor Jake Godbold has now weighed in on the controversy. In a two-page letter hand delivered to Curry's office, he wrote he said the public is skeptical that Curry's administration is not behind the idea of privatizing the utility.

Despite your frequent statements that you've not made up your mind on the JEA's future, I am one of a whole lot of people in Jacksonville who are having a hard time believing you. "I think this issue is hurting you. It has been botched since the beginning. Your credibility is being damaged and your motives are being questioned."

READ: Jake Godbold's full letter to Lenny Curry

"I saw his letter and I reached out to have communications with him," Curry said. "The politicians need to get out of the politics of it. "We operate under the law and in accordance to the law. We are transparent."

News4Jax is interviewing Godbold on Wednesday and will have more on his view of the controversy.

Also Wednesday, News4Jax learned that City Councilman Garrett Dennis is introducing a bill calling for a change in how the JEA board members are selected. It would change the seven-member board from all being appointments by the mayor with City Council approval to having the mayor appoint three and the other four elected by Council.

A special City Council committee looking into the possible sale of the utility will meet again Thursday.

