Mayor stops to help after SUV, street sweeper collide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry stopped to see if he could help Friday morning after a crash near his home.

An SUV and a street sweeper collided on Hendricks Avenue in San Marco.

The crash near Northwood Road left the passenger side of the SUV caved in and a part of the front of the street sweeper lying in the road.

Curry, who lives in the area, happened upon the aftermath of the crash and stopped to offer help and make sure everyone was OK.

It appears no one was injured. It's unclear what caused the crash.

