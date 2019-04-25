Memorial service for 8 retired Clay County K9 officers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Everyone is invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday at 11 a.m. to honor 8 retired K9 officers with Clay County Sheriff's Office.

The K9 officers have passed away over the span of several years.

The memorial service will be held at Jacksonville Pet Funeral, Home and Memorial Park located at 4969 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville, Florida.

Two memorial pavers, each with the names of four K9 officers will be added to front of existing police K9 monument in the cemetery.

Each retired K9 officer's name will be read aloud followed by a ceremonial bell tone in remembrance of their service.

The memorial service will include a Scottish bagpiper playing Amazing Grace in memory of their dedicated service to the sheriff's office and the Clay County Community as well as other remembrances.

If you would like more information about the memorial service call (904) 724-5556.

