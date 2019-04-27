Memorial service held for police dogs who have died

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Several Clay County deputies gathered at the Jacksonville Pet Funeral Home and Memorial Park Saturday to give a final salute to police dogs who have served as their partners and companions.

Michael Seymour is a retired Clay County deputy who worked with K-9 Santo by his side. Now he keeps memories of Santo on his phone.

“I have him on my phone as a screensaver. I have pictures in my house of him," Seymour said.

Santo died a year after Seymour retired. Santo and other K9s were honored for their service with a touching ceremony that including the playing of taps.

Sgt. Albert Lundin, with the Sheriff's Office said police dogs become more than just an officer's partner on the job.

"It's the same thing as you do with your family member. If something happens to them, you grieve. You see how it still affects the handlers and their families," Lundin said.

The memorial service happened one day after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law making it a second-degree felony if someone harms or kills police dogs in Florida.

The owner of the Jacksonville Pet Funeral home, James Hughey, thinks it's a good idea.

"I’m surprised that it went through the Legislature as fast as it did, but I’m glad it did because I am the one to see the sadness, the heartache, the hurt on these handlers. They’re lost. They’re empty. It’s sad," Hughey said.

It's a sadness that still impacts Seymour.

A memorial marker with Santo's name on it is now on display, so in the moments when Seymour misses him, he has a place to come to honor one of his best friends.

