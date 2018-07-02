Memphis soldier who died during training exercise laid to rest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 25-year-old Memphis soldier, Cayln McLemore who was found dead in the woods last week after disappearing during an army training exercise in Florida was last to rest Saturday.

It was an emotional goodbye for a young soldier whose life had just begun.

"Every night since this happened, I've been having dreams and I've been talking to him in my dreams," said Mike Dixon, the best friend of McLemore.

Friends, family and fellow soldiers packed into the "New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church" in Germantown on Saturday to pay tribute to McLemore.

"His name came up as one of the most dependable soldiers we had in the unit -- one of those people that we just couldn't spare," said 1st Lt. Leonard Glynn.

McLemore--a Melrose high school graduate disappeared last Wednesday during a three-day military training exercise in Forida.

His family held out hope he would be found alive.

But two days later, they got the news that his body had been found.

"He is just not a solider, he is our family, he is our loved one," said Sgt. 1st Class Kristy Boyd.

Boyd traveled to Florida to bring McLemore home.

"I have been in the Army a very long time and it's a very hard duty to do. But, I did not want him to be brought home by strangers," Boyd said.

"He was an inspiration to me and also his fellow comrades, and we appreciate that time that we've shared with him," Glynn said.

As loved ones say their final goodbyes, they're finding comfort and strength in one another.

"He would give you the shirt off his back. There was nothing that I wouldn't do for Calyn and there was nothing that Calyn wouldn't do for me. This is gonna be a hard one to swallow," Dixon said.

