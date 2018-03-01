Middle school teacher had sexual relationship with 14-year-old, report says

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A former New Smyrna Beach Middle School science teacher was arrested Wednesday after an eighth-grade student told his parents about their alleged secret sexual relationship, WKMG reported.

Stephanie Peterson, 26, also known as Stephanie Ferri, and the 14-year-old boy started a relationship in November, according to Volusia County sheriff's deputies.

According to the arrest report, Peterson would pick up the boy from his home after 11 p.m. while her husband was at work, bringing him home around 1 a.m. or 2 a.m. the next day.

The victim told authorities that Peterson said he couldn't tell anyone about their relationship or they would get in trouble. He said she bought him marijuana and a bowl to smoke out of.

MORE TO THE STORY: See WKMG's Coverage

Detectives noted that the victim's grades started to suffer after the alleged relationship began.

Peterson is charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious battery and one count of transmission of harmful materials to a minor. She was booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail Wednesday morning and her charges carry a $25,000 bail.

Officials with the Volusia County School District said Peterson resigned from her teaching position. A spokesperson for the district said Peterson worked for the district since 2010, first as a substitute teacher, then later at Creekside Middle from 2013 to 2016 and New Smyrna Beach Middle School as a science teacher since August 2016.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.