2 reported dead in C-130 plane crash in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. - A military plane crashed during a training mission near Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 21 at Crossgate Road. Savannah fire crews report the aircraft was a C-130 "Hercules" cargo plane from the Puerto Rico Air National Guard. Highway 21 has shut down.

Of the five people that were on board the plane, two deaths have been confirmed, according to coroners office.

News4Jax Aviation Analyst Ed Booth was in contact with the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport. He said C-130 airplanes in the area have been flying combat maneuvers with aggressive banks and tight turns this week.

Booth said it's too early to say if the maneuvers are to blame for the crash.

PHOTOS: C-130 Plane Crash In Savannah

The C-130 has been around for 55 years. The durable plane has four engines and is ued by militaries around the world.

Taken at 11:30 AM from Tanger Outlets in Pooler. C-130 plane crash near Savannah Hilton Head International Airport. Still seeing passenger planes landing so not sure if any impact on general aviation. @WJCLNews @WSAV @SavannahNow @WTOC11 @ChathamEMA pic.twitter.com/GAnFxbJsh2 — Minh Phan (@WXMinh) May 2, 2018

News4Jax has a crew heading to the scene. This article will be updated when more information becomes available.

