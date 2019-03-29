$17 million parking garage coming to Mayport Naval Station

MAYPORT, Fla. - Since Naval Station Mayport is becoming home to several Littoral Combat Ships, it's also being awarded a $17 million parking garage to support the LCS program, which includes an LCS Operational Trainer Facility (LTF).

Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Southeast awarded the contract to Archer Western Construction, LLC, in Chicago.

"The LTF provides innovative, immersive, virtual reality training for LCS crews which allow them to be better prepared for the operational scenarios they will encounter at sea," said Commander Littoral Combat Ship Squadron Two Capt. Shawn Johnston. "It is not surprising that many other ship classes will begin to utilize similar high fidelity simulators. This increased LCS training capacity will allow the 14 LCS expected to call Mayport home."

LCS crew training is based on a virtual ship-centric concept, accomplished through a combination of classroom instruction, vendor training, shore-based trainers and sophisticated virtual reality training systems. The LTF will provide LCS crews with the necessary training and certifications they require prior to deployment.

NS Mayport is expected to receive a total of 14 LCS to the base. The parking facility will accommodate the increase in personnel and crew required to support the ships.

The work to be performed provides for the design and construction of a five-story, 1,355-vehicle structured parking facility.

The project is expected to be completed by April 2021.

