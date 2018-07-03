4 Florida National Guard soldiers awarded Governor's Medal of Merit

During his visit to Camp Buehring, Gov. Rick Scott awarded four Florida Army Reserve National Guard soldiers with the Governor’s Medal of Merit. (Photo courtesy: Governor's Press Office)

Four Florida Army Reserve National Guard soldiers, including one from Jacksonville, were awarded with the Governor's Medal of Merit during Gov. Rick Scott's visit to Camp Buehring in Kuwait.

The recipients of the award were 1st Sgt. Raul Rodriguez, Staff Sgt. Christopher Crites, Sgt. Darius Williams and 1st Lt. Jessica Garey.

“It’s an honor to be in Kuwait to award these brave Florida National Guard soldiers with the Medal of Merit in recognition of their service to our country. I believe we must take every opportunity we can to thank these service men and women for dedicating their lives to serving our state and country," Scott said. "It has been a distinct honor to spend time with the distinguished men and women of Bravo Battery 3-116 this week."

Garey lives in Jacksonville with her husband and son. She joined Bravo Battery 3-116 in December, just 30 days before the unit was set to deploy.

During her time with the unit, the governor's office said, Garey has learned complex new systems, trained her subordinates and been a positive influence outside the chain of command.

First Lt. Jessica Garey and Gov. Rick Scott (Photo courtesy: Governor's Press Office)

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.