Appeals court rules against Navy father on child time sharing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In what could be a first-of-its-kind case in Florida, an appeals court this week ruled against a member of the Navy who sought to have his parents take his place in a child time-sharing arrangement while he was assigned overseas for three years.

The ruling Wednesday by the 1st District Court of Appeal stems from a state law that has allowed deployed military members to designate other people to temporarily take part in child-sharing in the military members’ absences.

In the ruling, a three-judge panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal sided with Marcy Nicole Overstreet, who was going through a divorce with Navy member Dwayne Stanley Overstreet.

The Navy assigned Dwayne Overstreet to Guam for three years, and he designated his parents to take his place in time-sharing with the couple’s daughter while he was overseas. Marcy Overstreet objected, arguing in part that the assignment was a permanent change of station and not a temporary assignment.

A Duval County circuit judge ruled in favor of the father, but the appeals court overturned that decision and cited military definitions of assignments.

“If ‘temporarily assigned’ meant merely assigned for some definite period of time, the statute could allow one parent to unilaterally effect a permanent change to the timesharing plan,” said the nine-page ruling, written by appeals-court Judge Susan Kelsey and joined by judges James Wolf and Ross Bilbrey. “If the Navy issued the father orders that set the length of his stay in Guam to 20 years, the statute as the father interprets it would allow him to designate his family members to exercise his timesharing rights for his daughter’s entire childhood. … We reject this interpretation as unreasonable and contrary to the Legislature’s intent as expressed in the plain language of the statute.”

The ruling said the issue was a “case of first impression,” which indicates it is a first of its kind.

Also, the ruling said state lawmakers changed the law dealing with such child-sharing issues during this year’s legislative session, moving to a uniform act that 14 states have approved.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.