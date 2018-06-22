Army Reserve soldier reported missing from Camp Blanding

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. - An Alabama Army Reserve soldier was reported missing from Camp Blanding Joint Training Center in Clay County, News4Jax learned Thursday.

According to the Florida National Guard, the soldier has been missing since 11 a.m. Wednesday. He disappeared during an exercise.

The Florida National Guard and Camp Blanding are working under the direction of the Clay County Sheriff's Office to locate the missing soldier.

The soldier's name was not released.

