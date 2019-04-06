Change of command at Florida National Guard

CAMP BLANDING, Fla. - The Florida National Guard’s officially under new leadership. Maj. Gen. James Eifert now succeeds retired commander Maj. Gen. Michael Calhoun to lead the Florida National Guard.

"I’m humbled to stand before you this morning as your new leader," Eifert said.

Eifert received his commission from the U.S. Air Force Academy. He was the Air National Guard assistant to the commander of Pacific Air Forces.

Thousands of National Guard members joined dignitaries, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, for the patriotic transition of authority at Camp Blanding.

DeSantis said he and Eifert have already discussed future disaster response plans.

“There’s going to be new leadership in FEMA, so I think it’s important for all of us to have a good working relationship with the new director,” DeSantis said.

With the next hurricane season fast approaching, Eifert said the National Guard is gearing up for hurricane exercises at the end of May.

Saturday's change of command ceremony came amid allegations of sexual misconduct within the ranks that date back a decade and were reported by the Tampa Bay Times.

Calhoun retired after more than 36 years of military service amid the investigation.

“When it’s finished, we will look at the results. If there is any misconduct involved, we will treat it aggressively and decisively and continue to make sure our No.1 priority is supporting the soldiers and airmen and doing it in a way (that) provides dignity and respect to all of our members," Eifert said.

The last change of command at the Florida National Guard happened four years ago.

