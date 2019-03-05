'Devil Dog' joins JDog to give more opportunities to more veterans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two big announcements by one company will mean more jobs and more opportunities across the country for military veterans and their families. Why? JDog has big plans.

I'll tell you all about it in just a moment, but first, if you haven't heard about the company JDog, here's what you need to know.

For veterans, by veterans

I first introduced you to JDog last May, a business that prides itself on hiring veterans and giving them and their family members business ownership opportunities. We showcased the two Northeast Florida franchises -- JDog Junk Removal & Hauling Jacksonville and JDog Junk Removal & Hauling St. Augustine -- which by the way, are both hiring.

The nationwide company, which started in 2011, is unique not only because of its dedication to veterans, but also its dedication to the community.

It doesn't just haul customers' junk to the landfill and dump it. Instead, one man's trash is turned into another man's treasure. The proof is in the numbers: In 2018 alone, JDog Junk Removal & Hauling recycled more than 26,000 tons of junk and salvaged millions of dollars' worth of items for donation, resale and reuse.

JDog expands

Let's get to the big plans. With the environment, communities and veterans in mind, the company announced last week it's expanding, adding JDog Carpet Cleaning, to offer a new service that comes with more jobs and new franchise opportunities for veteran entrepreneurs. Both the Junk Hauling side and the Carpet Cleaning side will fall under the company's new name: JDog Brands.

JOBS FOR VETERANS AND MILITARY FAMILIES

JDog Junk Removal & Hauling| JDog Carpet Cleaning

But wait, there's more! With this expansion, the company has set a 10-year goal to add an additional 500 franchises (it currently has more than 200) and an additional 10,000 jobs for veterans nationwide.

Devil Dog joins the JDog team

To help grow JDog Carpet Cleaning and help the entire brand meet its expansion goal, the company has hired U.S. Marine Corps veteran Chayse Roth to lead the effort. The former Special Ops Marine has been named President and COO of JDog Carpet Cleaning so he can bring his leadership skills from the battlefield to a company that wants to serve our veterans as well as the communities where they live.

“I decided to join JDog because we share the same culture and understand the value that veterans bring to American business,” said Roth.

Roth's career in the U.S. Marine Corps started immediately after high school. Two days after his graduation, he began boot camp, and he was enrolled in the School of Infantry at Camp Pendleton during the attacks of 9/11.

During Roth's 13 years of service, he completed deployments to Iraq, Bahrain, Tajikistan, Pakistan, and Afghanistan -- receiving multiple commendations including the Joint Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Achievement Medal with combat distinguishing device and Combat Action Ribbon.

Roth, a father who understands the needs of veterans and military families transitioning to civilian life, sees himself joining a mission that is creating opportunities for so many who have served.

“Jerry (JDog Brands founder and CEO Jerry Flanagan) and his team have done a remarkable job of building a trusted, national brand in a short period of time and developing a business model that allows Veterans to succeed at entrepreneurship," Roth said.

