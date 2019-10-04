Dozens of families welcome home Mad Foxes of Patrol Squadron 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There was a big homecoming for families at Naval Air Station Jacksonville on Friday.

Dozens of family members were at the base to welcome the Mad Foxes of Patrol Squadron 5 when they returned home after a six-month deployment, mainly in Okinawa, Japan.

PHOTOS: Mad Foxes of Patrol Squadron 5 return from deployment

The Mad Foxes had a successful deployment. They conducted international exercises in countries that included the Philippines, Guam, Thailand, Australia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore and Indonesia.

During their Guam mission, the Mad Foxes helped find a family of four adults and three children missing at sea for nearly a week. Crews spent three days searching thousands of miles before the Mad Foxes found the family of seven in good health near Micronesia.

