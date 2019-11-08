Helpful guide to Jacksonville's 2019 Veterans Day Parade

JACKSONVILE, Fla. - The city of Jacksonville will honor the men and women who serve America on Monday during the annual Veterans Day Parade. If you plan to attend the event, this guide should help answer your questions.

What you'll see

Both veterans and active-duty military members will be honored during the Veterans Day Parade. More than 4,000 people are participating, including senior military officials, military units and veterans groups.

In addition, you'll see local high school marching bands and a plethora of decorative floats and some giant balloons!

Where to watch

The parade kicks off around 11 a.m. downtown along East Bay Street near the intersection of A. Philip Randolph Boulevard. The parade continues down Bay to Newnan Street, onto Independent Street and ends at the Prime Osborn Convention Center.

How to participate

You're encouraged to dress patriotically, so be sure to wear some red, white and blue, and bring along some banners, signs and American flags. You can watch from both sides of the street along the parade route.

Road closures

Nov. 11: 6 a.m. - 3 p.m. Gator Bowl Boulevard from A. Phillip Randolph Boulevard to Adams Street

Nov. 11: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. East Bay Street from A. Phillip Randolph Boulevard to Newnan Street Newnan Street from East Bay Street to Independent Street Independent/Water streets from Newnan Street to Lee Street Lee Street from Water Street to Adams Street East Bay Street from Lee Street to the I-10 Entrance ramp on East Bay Street

Liberty and Market streets will remain open to access and exit the Berkman Plaza and the Hyatt Regency Riverfront Hotel.

If you can't make it to the parade, News4Jax will have live coverage of the event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can watch on Channel 4, or you can stream it on News4Jax.com and the News4Jax app.

