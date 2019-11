MAYPORT, Fla. - More than 80 sailors assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 46 returned Monday to Naval Station Mayport after a seven-month deployment.

The sailors were deployed aboard three guided-missile destroyers -- all part of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group.

The sailors provided anti-surface and anti-submarine protection for the carrier group.

Photo: Naval Station Mayport Public Affairs Officer Bill Austin

