Helping military children cope with going back to school

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - While being back at school can be a challenge for many, it can be a bit more difficult for students whose parents are in the military.

Military families often cope with unique situations, including deployment or changing schools mid-year. There are resources in place to help make these transitions easier for these students.

For families like Christen Wallace and her mother Kenya Wallace, the programs for military students has been a blessing.

Christen's father, Christopher Wallace, passed away a year ago. Returning to school following his death was a difficult adjustment for Christen. But through the resources made available, Wallace said her eighth-grade daughter is once again thriving at Oakleaf Junior High School.

Christen participated in several programs geared toward military students, including "Military Lunch Bunch", which allows for military students to spend special time together. "Operation Hero" was another resource that partnered through the YMCA to offer a free, 10-week program aimed toward social and emotional learning for military families.

Patricia Hunter is the district's student support specialist who knows that being aware of what military families go through makes a difference.

"When they come with those unique set of issues, they would like for their district to be aware. And be able to provide services and resources for them. That is all, that is all our military families are expecting," Hunter explained.

Christen said her father is never far from her mind. His picture is even part of her student ID card. Christen and her mom agree just knowing the support was there is helping them heal.

"For them to step in and let us know that yes, she is able to use it- he did serve and she can get those benefits, that helped us tremendously. So I think my main thing is just knowing that it's out there," Wallace said.

Christen went through "Operation Hero" when it was a pilot program. It’s now launching in several schools this fall and later in the spring.

