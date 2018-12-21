Homecoming for hundreds of USS The Sullivans sailors

MAYPORT, Fla. - Hundreds of sailors are expected to be reunited with loved ones after returning home to Naval Station Mayport on Friday morning aboard the USS The Sullivans.

USS The Sullivans was deployed to the Persian Gulf and Europe about seven months ago in May 2018.

During its deployment, the ship and its crew supported maritime security operations -- navigating more than 40,000 nautical miles.

Now, those sailors will be spending some quality time with loved ones just in time for the holidays.

USS The Sullivans is a guided-missile destroyer named after five brothers who enlisted together, and were killed in World War II.

It is the second ship of the U.S. Navy to be named for the five Sullivan brothers – George, Francis, Joseph, Madison and Albert Sullivan, ages 20 to 27 – who lost their lives when their ship, the USS Juneau, was sunk by a Japanese submarine in November 1942 in the Naval Battle of Guadalcanal (the first ship named for them was a Fletcher-class destroyer launched in 1943 and decommissioned in 1965).

It was the greatest military loss by any one American family during World War II. In 2000, a group affiliated with Al-Qaeda attempted to attack and destroy The Sullivans, but the attackers' boat sank before the attack could be carried out.

The Sullivan brothers insisted they deploy together and serve together during the war. Their bravery and dedication led the Navy to name the destroyer after the brothers.

Upon her commissioning in 1995, the ship was given the motto that is thought to have been spoken by the brothers when asked to separate during World War II, "We Stick Together."

