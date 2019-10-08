Jacksonville's 125th Fighter Wing welcomes home over 200 airmen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - More than 200 members from the Florida Air National Guard's 125th Fighter Wing were welcomed home Monday during a homecoming ceremony.

The group of men and women were on deployment in Southwest Asia supporting Operation Spartan Shield. It's a Department of Defense Operation in the Middle East.

The 125th Fighter Wing has been part of the Northeast Florida community since 1947, and

currently has more than 1,600 Airmen assigned to 23 units.

Flying the F-15 Eagle fighter jet, the Wing provides air superiority, space superiority, and agile combat support to combatant commanders worldwide.

