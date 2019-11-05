Job fair aims to land career opportunities for veterans, military spouses

FreeImages.com/Karen Barefoot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - More than 65 employers who are ready to hire will take part in a job fair Thursday geared for veterans, military spouses, transitioning military, National Guard members and reservists.

The event, which is scheduled form 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at TIAA Bank Field, is hosted by DAV and RecruitMilitary.

RecruitMilitary is working to make sure not only veterans have career opportunities after their service but also the more than 600,000 military spaces who are either unemployed or underemployed in their professional careers.

The group said the unemployment rate for military spouses is nearly 25%, more than six times the national average. It's the highest unemployment rate of any singular group in the U.S., the group said.

Through its partnership with Google, a new job search tool is now available to assist military spouse and military trained talent to explore 8,000 remote work options in the RecruitMilitary database of more than 250,000 jobs.

RecruitMilitary is also hosting more than 140 veteran and military spouse job fairs this year.

RecruitMilitary Event Director Jen Hadac, a U.S. Navy Veteran, will stop by "The Morning Show" at 7:45 Wednesday to tell us more about the hiring event and how the company is helping Jacksonville veterans, transitioning military and military spouses find meaningful career opportunities.

