Man charged with murdering Army wife says he was 'blanking'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Court documents reveal the husband charged with murder in the death of an off-duty Fort Campbell soldier from Jacksonville testified that he wasn't fully conscious at the time of the shooting.

Army Sgt. Brittney Niecol Silvers was found dead at her home on base in Fort Campbell. Police arrested her husband, Victor Silvers, shortly after the shooting. Documents show they were going through a divorce.

Court filings from Victor Silvers' hearing show the estranged husband claimed he was "blanking" in and out of consciousness during the shooting.

The court documents also state that a neighbor testified in court and claimed to have witnessed the shooting. The neighbor told the court that Brittney Silvers was shot in the back of the head four times.

Additional testimony came from an FBI agent, who said Victor Silvers admitted to investigators that he had a conversation with his father after the shooting and told his dad he "f***** up," court documents show. The agent also said Victor Silvers told his dad he was not sure if Brittney Silvers was still alive.

News4Jax reached out to Brittney Silvers' family for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Brittney Silvers was an automated logistical specialist with the U.S. Army. She was posthumously promoted from specialist and awarded the Army Commendation Medal.

Her funeral will be at the Northside Church of Christ on November 1 at 11 a.m. The family would like to see a big patriotic procession, and motorcycles are invited to join the procession from the church to the national cemetery.

