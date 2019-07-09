NAS Jacksonville training exercise will increase noise in area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you notice some extra activity around Naval Air Station Jacksonville over the next two weeks, don't be alarmed.

The Navy is conducting training exercises with carrier-based jet fighters and other aircraft from July 9-21.

But the extra activity means noise will definitely be increased in the area. The email address for residents to register noise complaints is: NASJAX_NOISE_COMPLAINTS@NAVY.MIL.

The Navy said the training operation is in support of aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) and embarked Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 8 staff, which is departing Naval Station Norfolk to begin a major training exercise.

The training, called Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), is designed to integrate all the assets of the strike group, test their ability to carry out maritime operations, and assess deployability.

The strike group is evaluated on their performance during simulated surface and sub-surface threats and ship movements they may encounter during a strait transit or in the vicinity of hostile waters.

USS Harry S. Truman is the eighth Nimitz-class aircraft carrier of the United States Navy, named after the 33rd President of the United States, Harry S. Truman.

