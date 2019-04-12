Naval Air Station Jacksonville preparing for hurricane season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Navy Installations Command are conducting a natural disaster preparedness exercise from April 15 through April 26.

The annual exercise prepares Naval Air Station (NAS) Jacksonville and all Navy commands to respond to adverse weather threats in U.S. coastal regions and to maintain the ability to deploy forces even under the most severe weather conditions.

The exercise will involve a simulated storm system developing and intensifying to hurricane strength, threatening the East Coast regions.

NAS Jacksonville will participate by reviewing and exercising heavy weather instructions and procedures and accounting for sailors, Navy civilians and their families in the affected regions through the Navy Family Accountability and Assessment System.

There will be no U.S. Navy aircraft or ship movements associated with the hurricane exercise.

