Jacksonville Navy man accused of traveling to Sarasota to meet teen for sex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville Navy chief was arrested and accused of traveling to Sarasota to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex, according to court records.

Travis Paul Deel, 39, was arrested in Sarasota County. According to the affidavit, an undercover agent received a message from Deel on freechatnow.com. Deel believed he was talking to a teenager.

As their conversation progressed, Deel messaged about various sex acts and sent the agent a sexually explicit photo, the affidavit said.

Records show Deel was charged with use of a computer to solicit a child to commit a sex act, traveling to solicit a child and transmission of harmful material. Deel pleaded not guilty to the charges.

It wasn't immediately clear on which naval base Deel worked.

